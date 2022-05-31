MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE MRC opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.04 million, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.