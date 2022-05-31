Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 349,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 436.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 392,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 319,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,079. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

