Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Roger W. Jenkins Sells 225,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 2,764,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $77,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.