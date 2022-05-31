Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of MUR opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $16,081,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 67.9% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 302,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

