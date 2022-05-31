MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on MVBF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 33,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 655.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

