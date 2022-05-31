Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

