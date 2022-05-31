NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 416,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,674. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

