Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.25.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after acquiring an additional 443,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.