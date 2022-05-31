Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Nasdaq stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

