National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

