National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 12,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 21.15%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

