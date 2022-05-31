National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.
Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 12,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
