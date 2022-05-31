National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. 377,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,390. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in National Health Investors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 701,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,695 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.