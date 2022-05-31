National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in National Vision by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

