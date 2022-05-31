Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $20.67.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

