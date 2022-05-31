NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

