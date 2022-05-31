Needham & Company LLC Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $72.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

IMAB stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

