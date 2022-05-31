Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $659.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

