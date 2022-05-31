Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,720,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 20,870,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.6 days.

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLLSF. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

