Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 260,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,234. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. Research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

