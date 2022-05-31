Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 260,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $74,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

