NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.