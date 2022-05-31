NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

