NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

