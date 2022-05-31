NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
