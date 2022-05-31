NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.67. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

