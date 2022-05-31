NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:NRSN) Lock-Up Period To End on June 7th

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 7th. NeuroSense Therapeutics had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NRSN stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

