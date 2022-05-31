New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,212. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

