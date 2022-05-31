New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

