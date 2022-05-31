New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

