Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,259. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $590.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.