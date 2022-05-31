Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.