NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About NEXE Innovations (Get Rating)
See Also
