NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations (Get Rating)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.