Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXXY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Nexi has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.