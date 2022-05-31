Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXXY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Nexi has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

