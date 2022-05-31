Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NEXXY opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Nexi has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

