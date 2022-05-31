NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 141.01 ($1.78) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,472.99 ($81.90). 841,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,211. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,186.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,999.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

