NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price objective on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

NXT opened at GBX 6,524 ($82.54) on Monday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,999.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

