NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

