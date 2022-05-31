NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

