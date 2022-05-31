NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 226,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

