Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nidec has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.
Nidec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
