Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 140,000 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($69,078.95).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 30,113 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,346.33 ($15,620.36).

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($62,626.52).

LON FOXT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.80 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,251,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.72. Foxtons Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.90 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.93 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) per share. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

