Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

NTDOY stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $78.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. CLSA reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

