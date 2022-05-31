Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 211,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,788. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.