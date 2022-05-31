Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTTYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. 211,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,311. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

