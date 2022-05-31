Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $447.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.39. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at $117,076,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

