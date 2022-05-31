Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 19.7% in May

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,950,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 33,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.87.

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 2,059,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,193,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

