Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
