Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.05. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

