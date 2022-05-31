Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.32 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

JWN stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

