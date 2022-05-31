Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

JWN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

