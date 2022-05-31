Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

