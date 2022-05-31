Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director John C. Swalling acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NRIM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

